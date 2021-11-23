New Queens apartment allows tenants to control the colors of Manhattan skyscrapers

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new apartment complex in Long Island City comes with one unique perk — the ability to change the colors of Manhattan skyscrapers.

The 958-unit building — called Sven — is slated to be the second-tallest skyscraper in Queens. Amenities include luxury standards like a terrace, swimming pool and fitness center, but one other perk stands out: Access to the mobile app Spireworks.

Sven residents will be able to light up the New York City skyline with just a tap of their finger, according to a press release from The Durst Organization, which owns the building. With the app, tenants will be able to control buildings including One World Trade Center and One Bryant Park. Sven will also include a “crown” of lights that tenants can control.

