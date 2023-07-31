FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — New York City’s summer swimming season is faced with its worst lifeguard shortage on record.

A new paid summer swim safety program is helping put young New Yorkers on the fast track to becoming future lifeguards. At the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, 25 New Yorkers were in the water, getting paid to learn the basics of swimming and techniques that could save lives.

Elijah Gaston, 16, from Hollis Queens, is at work Monday afternoon for his summer job.

He’s getting paid $15 an hour and said he has to pinch himself to believe he is getting paid to get in the pool. For him, it is less about fun and more about serving his community. For Gaston, personal experiences made him want to be a future lifeguard.

“I almost drowned as a child. That is inspiring me to become a lifeguard,” said Gaston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gaston is one of two dozen youth participants in a new Aquatics Career Prep program run by the New York City Parks Department. It’s a five-week program training young people ages 16 to 24 in swim safety.

Tony Ferruggia, the program director, said these young people are critical in helping fill the desperate need for lifeguards nationwide. Specifically recruiting and promoting in low-income communities, so there’s access and opportunity to jobs in aquatics. These lessons are stepping stones to learning life-saving techniques. The goal, these young people will be one step closer to becoming future lifeguards, working in community pools to public beaches.

David Smith, 16, from Flushing, is part of the new program. He said it’s a dream come true because he loves the water.

In December, these participants will continue their training and have the chance to become lifeguards as early as next summer.

If you want more information on becoming a New York City lifeguard, click here.