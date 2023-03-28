LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Haircuts are now available, free of charge, for migrants inside a Long Island City humanitarian relief center.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the new partnership between the city and the SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center Tuesday morning.

“When you have a good haircut, when you’re groomed well, you feel better about yourself,” the mayor said.

“One man told me in his home country he remembers the last time his hair was cut, it was right before he was detained by his government,” Dr. Theodore Long of NYC Health + Hospitals explained. “Were giving people a piece of their dignity back.”

The mayor called the partnership a win-win. “You need a number of hours to be a master barber. We have a number of people of who need haircuts. We put them together,” Adams said.

The SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center plans to provide free haircuts inside city shelters in the coming weeks.