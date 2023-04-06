JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Investigators have released new images of a man wanted for allegedly shooting a rookie NYPD officer Wednesday in Jamaica.

The newly released photos include a close-up of the man’s face, as well as a tattoo of the name “Jocelyn” across his left hand. Police previously released a surveillance image showing the man walking down a city street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man allegedly shot a 22-year-old cop in the hip on 161st Street near 90th Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. The rookie, identified by police sources as Officer Brett Boller, was wounded three months to the day after he first came on the job, officials said.

The run-in began when an MTA bus driver flagged down two officers, telling them that two passengers were arguing over a seat, police said.

When the officers approached the bus, the man fled through the front door, pushing past the police and running off, officials said.

Boller caught up with him a short distance away, and the two engaged in a struggle that ended with the man shooting him once in the hip, authorities said.

Another officer fired two shots at the man, but apparently missed as he again fled, police said. He remained at large early Thursday.

Boller was rushed to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

“He was where our communities tell us they want their officers to be, standing a footpost,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “He was flagged down by a community member who needed help. He was taking police action. Then he was shot.”

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).