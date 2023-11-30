NEW YORK (PIX11) – Small businesses in southeast Queens have an opportunity to apply for a grant before the application process fully opens.
The nonprofit Greater Jamaica Development Corporation is offering the $2,500 grant via its Southeast Queens Entrepreneur Grant Program.
To apply for the grant, click here.
Eligibility requirements:
- Must be an active business
- At least one year in business
- BIPOC-owned (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)
- Incorporated/licensed/registered in New York State
- Located in a 114xx or 116xx zip code
- Must be a for-profit business
- 10 or fewer employees
- Yearly Revenue (gross receipts) between $50,000-$500,000
Ineligible industries:
- Nonprofits
- Spiritual/holistic healing
- Alcohol
- Tobacco
- Gambling
- Adult entertainment
- Weapons
What neighborhoods in southeast Queens?
- Bellaire
- Brookville
- Cambria Heights
- Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood
- Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, South Jamaica, Rochdale Village (Cooperative Housing Development) St. Albans
- Laurelton
- Queens Village
- Rosedale, Meadowmere, Warnerville
PIX11 will announce the winners on the Monica Makes It Happen Show on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!