NEW YORK (PIX11) – Small businesses in southeast Queens have an opportunity to apply for a grant before the application process fully opens.

The nonprofit Greater Jamaica Development Corporation is offering the $2,500 grant via its Southeast Queens Entrepreneur Grant Program.

To apply for the grant, click here.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be an active business

At least one year in business

BIPOC-owned (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)

Incorporated/licensed/registered in New York State

Located in a 114xx or 116xx zip code

Must be a for-profit business

10 or fewer employees

Yearly Revenue (gross receipts) between $50,000-$500,000

Ineligible industries:

Nonprofits

Spiritual/holistic healing

Alcohol

Tobacco

Gambling

Adult entertainment

Weapons

What neighborhoods in southeast Queens?

Bellaire

Brookville

Cambria Heights

Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood

Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, South Jamaica, Rochdale Village (Cooperative Housing Development) St. Albans

Laurelton

Queens Village

Rosedale, Meadowmere, Warnerville

PIX11 will announce the winners on the Monica Makes It Happen Show on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!