NEW YORK (PIX11) – Small businesses in southeast Queens have an opportunity to apply for a grant before the application process fully opens.

The nonprofit Greater Jamaica Development Corporation is offering the $2,500 grant via its Southeast Queens Entrepreneur Grant Program.

To apply for the grant, click here.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Must be an active business
  • At least one year in business
  • BIPOC-owned (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)
  • Incorporated/licensed/registered in New York State
  • Located in a 114xx or 116xx zip code
  • Must be a for-profit business
  • 10 or fewer employees
  • Yearly Revenue (gross receipts) between $50,000-$500,000

Ineligible industries:

  • Nonprofits
  • Spiritual/holistic healing
  • Alcohol
  • Tobacco
  • Gambling
  • Adult entertainment
  • Weapons

What neighborhoods in southeast Queens? 

  • Bellaire
  • Brookville
  • Cambria Heights
  • Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood
  • Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, South Jamaica, Rochdale Village (Cooperative Housing Development) St. Albans
  • Laurelton
  • Queens Village
  • Rosedale, Meadowmere, Warnerville

PIX11 will announce the winners on the Monica Makes It Happen Show on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!