QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s a new effort to crack down on illegal dumping in Southeast Queens after residents complained about vans and cars pulling into their neighborhood and leaving behind mounds of trash.

“We have like three times the citywide complaints around illegal dumping,” Councilmember Natasha Williams told PIX11 News.

Taking a different approach to the long-term issue of illegal dumping, Councilmember Williams asked the Queens District Attorney’s Office for help.

“When you walk outside your door, and you see garbage dumped in front of our house or right across the street from your house, it impacts everything you do,” Queens DA Melinda Katz explained to PIX11 News in an exclusive interview.

After the call from Councilmember Williams, the Queens DA partnered with the Department of Sanitation to crack down on illegal dumping.

In some cases, investigators have used surveillance video to track vehicle owners who were caught in the act of dumping. There have been 14 summonses have been issued so far, with fees ranging from $200 to as high as $4,000.