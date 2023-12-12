QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Commuters are always looking for a better way to get around. Bus riders and neighbors have some homework to do with proposed changes in Queens.

The MTA has released the newest bus redesign for Queens. The projects started before the pandemic in Staten Island and the Bronx.

Forty-one percent of the routes in Queens have been realigned, shortened or extended.

The MTA has proposed new local routes and a new express bus route for Southeastern Queens.

Their focus is on all-day and night frequency and connections to destinations and neighborhoods including in other boroughs, subways and the LIRR. Bus stop changes have been reevaluated.

Thousands of comments came in about the first Queens proposal. Planners went back to the drawing board.

Another round of public workshops will be scheduled for the beginning of the year.

Waiting for the Q10 near Queens Borough Hall, riders said frequency was important.

“Subway to the bus. Come quicker,” said Karen.

Some elected officials attended the announcement along Queens Boulevard.

“We want it done right. We don’t want to have to blow it up again and we can do some things in the interim,” said State Sen. Leroy Comrie.

They support review of the plan, encourage people to comment, and brought up congestion pricing, which would charge a toll to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

“I want the MTA to look at the redesign and congestion pricing holistically and be equitable and fair,” said Selvena Brooks-Powers, a New York City Council member from the southeast part of the borough.

Some commuters have concerns about congestion pricing due to limited transit options.

“We need a lot more express buses. It’s easier to get to Flordia by plane, than Queens to Manhattan sometimes by subway and bus,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

The MTA will increase enforcement of blocked bus lanes and fare evasion.

“Queens is a borough of buses. This redesign will make bus service in Queens better, delivering shorter wait times and more reliable service, which are key drivers of customer satisfaction that we are focused on in our Faster, Cleaner, Safer Plan,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

The new workshops have not yet been scheduled. The board has to approve a final design.

A new type of route called “rush” will have both a local and a non-stop portion. The plan proposes four new routes, 15 new route labels, eight new 24-hour overnight routes, and 27 rush routes as part of the local network.

Overall, there are 121 total proposed routes: 91 Local routes, and 30 Express routes.

“Better bus service means greater transit equity. Because of its history, Queens ended up with less subway service relative to its size and population than the other boroughs, so buses have always been vital links connecting residents to jobs, education, culture and everything else New York has to offer,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Some transit advocates say they’re concerned about the elimination of bus stops and also encouraged people to send comments to the MTA about their ride.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spoke about the partnership between the city and MTA.

The city installs bus lanes and busways. Twenty-four will be studied in Queens. Rodriguez said 150 miles exist in the city.

Queens has the largest bus network in the city, with nearly 800,000 average weekday riders.