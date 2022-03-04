LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Monthly rent takes a big chunk out of New Yorkers’ paychecks, and it looks as if it will soon take even more.

A new app created during the pandemic helps renters track the trends.

Openigloo allows renters and neighbors to post information about conditions at properties. It also showcases public information, open violations, bedbug complaints and litigation history about addresses from city data sites.

Allia Mohammed, the app’s co-founder, talked about how users utilize the app.

”What they’ve been sharing is about renewals. Some are going up 50%. Other renters can see how those landlords handle lease renewals,” she said.

The app features apartment listings and a blog that offers some advice about lease renewals and landlord relations.

In New York City, landlords must give notice between 30 and 90 days if they want to increase rent by more than 5% or not renew the lease.