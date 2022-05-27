QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Neir’s Tavern, the historic Queens bar used in Martin Scorsese’s mob classic “Goodfellas,” is hosting an event Friday evening to celebrate the life of the late actor Ray Liotta.

Liotta died in his sleep this week while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.

Liotta, a New Jersey native, is best known for his role as mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.” Neir’s Tavern served as a backdrop for memorable scenes in the movie.

Neir’s Tavern displays “Goodfellas” themed artwork and features menu items such as the “Goodfella” burger and the “Wise Guy” cocktail.

“We would have really wanted to have Ray come down to Neir’s and share his experience being the star of the movie. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time of loss. His memory will live on here at Neir’s,” owner Loycent Gordon said in a statement.

The bar is holding an event Friday at 8 p.m. to celebrate Liotta’s life. Neir’s is located at 87-48 78th Street in the Woodhaven neighborhood.