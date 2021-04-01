Nearly 30 finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport

Queens

by: Molly Jirasek,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A man from Guyana did not make it past John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport Sunday after 29 live finches were found in his baggage. The birds were hidden inside several colorful hair rollers.

Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The 26-year-old was traveling from Georgetown, Guyana to New Jersey when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the finches during a secondary baggage examination. In a news release, CBP said he was not criminally charged, but will have to pay a $300 civil penalty. He was put on a plane back to Guyana on Monday.

The finches were quarantined and put in the care of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The reason federal agencies take swift action in situations like this is because of the risk of introducing the bird flu into the U.S. poultry industry.

The industry was dealt a big blow during a 2015 outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 50 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. died or were intentionally killed to stop the spread of the disease. They said that is about 12% of the country’s egg-laying population and 8% of the estimated turkeys raised for meat. As for the economic impact, losses were estimated at more than $1 billion.

CBP said during a regular day in 2020, they seized 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry nationwide.

CBP could not say why the birds were being brought into the country, but previous news reports indicate finches have been smuggled and sold for bird singing competitions.

Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Share this story

Queens Videos

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

@PIX11News on Twitter