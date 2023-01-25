QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — In honor of Lunar New Year, local artists are paying homage to the Asian community by putting a modern day spin on a 16th-century Chinese novel.

“The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical” is based on a mythical creature from the classic Chinese novel, “Journey to the West.” The live production will be held at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“There is just a heartbeat to this musical that really gets into your soul and you want to just kick, punch and rock out all the time,” said Kimbirdlee Fadner.

Getting the best show means making sure the audience feels the performance.

“When I talk to actors about how they should go about playing their scenes or thinking about their lines or thinking about a moment, I’m always asking them to find something that feels like truth,” said Steven Eng, the musical’s director.

What makes this musical so unique is that it features the first-ever female playing the title role, played by Fadner. She also co-wrote the musical with her husband, Jonathan Fadner. During Lunar New Year, the duo said the timing was perfect and representation matters.

Asian Americans make up 6.3% of all roles on New York City stages, compared to 58.6% white and 29% Black actors. The husband and wife team said it’s important to share this heartfelt and inspiring story.

Performances will be held for two days only Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. For more information on showtimes and ticket, visit the Queens Theatre website.