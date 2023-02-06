An FDNY vehicle at the scene of a construction accident on 37th Avenue near 48th Street in Queens on Feb. 6, 2023. (Credit: AIR11)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a Sunnyside construction accident Monday morning, according to authorities.

First responders arrived at the construction site on 37th Avenue near 48th Street after receiving a call for help around 11:25 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

Five people were being evaluated at the scene by EMS, the spokesperson said, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Details about the nature of the accident were also not immediately available.