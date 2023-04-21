QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman threw an unknown liquid into an MTA worker’s face in a Forest Hills subway station Tuesday evening, police said.

The 36-year-old MTA worker got into an argument with a woman, around 6 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the 75th Avenue station, according to the NYPD. Suddenly, the suspect threw some type of liquid at the victim that left his face burning, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).