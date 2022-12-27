Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA worker in Queens on Dec. 17, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) —- An MTA worker was punched in the back of the head on a platform at Queens subway station earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The 36-year-old woman was working when she was attacked on the northbound platform of the F line at the Midland Parkway- Hillside Avenue subway station on Dec. 17 at 5:20 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect hit the victim in the back of the head before taking off on foot, police said. The worker refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).