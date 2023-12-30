QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — MTA police officers fatally shot a man carrying a semi-automatic weapon after he groped a woman in Queens Friday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred after a 19-year-old woman reported a groping incident at 10:11 p.m. to MTA officers at the MTAPD Jamaica district office, officials said.

Two uniformed officers searched the area for the 52-year-old suspect and found him on the sidewalk on Sutphin Blvd. The suspect was wearing the same unique jacket that had been described by the victim, police said.

As the MTA officers tried to arrest the suspect, the man resisted and refused to comply with the officers’ requests, officials said. At 10:19 p.m., the suspect fired a UZI pistol, authorities said. The MTA officers returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect.

First responders transported the suspect to Jamaica Hospital where he was declared dead. Both the officers were taken to the hospital and are currently being treated for trauma but were not physically injured.