HUNTERS POINT, Queens — An MTA employee was assaulted at a Queens subway station early Monday, the transit agency said.

The MTA first informed customers about the incident at the Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av No. 7 subway station just before 6 a.m.

All Main St-bound 7 trains have resumed making normal stops in Queens after we got NYPD and EMS assistance for an assaulted employee at Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av. https://t.co/cA3qhdfTSX — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) September 27, 2021

Service on the Flushing-bound No. 7 line was temporarily terminated, but has since resumed making normal stops.

Commuters should anticipate some delays as service gets back to normal.