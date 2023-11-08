QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Drivers in Queens who violate bus lane rules on the Q54 route will soon face fines following the installation of automated cameras to catch violators.

The MTA on Wednesday announced that automated bus lane enforcement cameras have been installed on buses on the Q54 route on Jamaica Avenue. The bus-mounted cameras capture license plate information, photos, and videos of drivers violating bus lane rules.

The New York City Department of Transportation will be issuing warning notices to violators for the first 60 days before fines are issued. Drivers who violate bus lane rules are subject to a summons, with fines beginning at $50 and escalating up to $250 for repeat offenders.

“Unless you are a bus operator, you shouldn’t be driving, standing, or parking in our bus lanes. These new bus-mounted cameras will make service faster and more reliable for thousands of daily riders,” New York City DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

The Q54 route will have signs explaining the hours that the bus lanes are operable, advising drivers that the lanes are camera-enforced.

The MTA now has 623 buses equipped with automated cameras on 21 routes across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens.

Since implementation began in 2019, the DOT has issued 328,000 violations through September of this year, according to the MTA.

“[Automated bus lane enforcement] cameras help send a message to drivers who try to drive outside the lines — it takes drivers just one or two violations to stay in their lane, which also helps reduce accidents, keeping New Yorkers both safe and on the move,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.