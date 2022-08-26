EAST ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of his ride on the Grand Central Parkway near LaGuardia Airport early Friday, according to authorities, who warned of traffic delays from the resulting investigation.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified but was believed to be in his 30s, was traveling westbound near Exit 5 around 5 a.m. when he lost control, crashed into a wall, and was thrown from his bike, officials said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Authorities said that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

As police investigated the fatal crash early Friday, they warned of traffic delays in the area.

“Due to a police investigation, expect delays on the westbound Grand Central Parkway near the 82nd Street exit. Expect delays in the area, use an alternate route if possible,” the NYPD wrote in a tweet sent just before 8:35 a.m.