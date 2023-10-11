QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an MTA bus in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred after an MTA bus was making a left turn onto Astoria Boulevard around 11:07 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police report that the motorcycle driver crashed into the side of the bus while it was turning.

First responders rushed the driver to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The bus was unoccupied and the bus driver was uninjured, police said.

