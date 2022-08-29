FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A motorcycle passenger was fatally ejected from the bike during a Monday collision with a man on rollerblades in Queens, police said.

There were two men on the motorcycle when they crashed into a 55-year-old man on rollerblades at Boardwalk and Beach 49th Street around 3 p.m., officials said. The passenger died at the scene. Police have not publicly identified him.

The driver fled on foot. Officials have not yet released a description of him.

The rollerblader suffered minor injuries, police said. he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

