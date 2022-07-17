EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A motorcycle driver was killed and another was injured during a collision with a third vehicle in Queens on Sunday, police said.

The motorcyclists were struck at Beach 45th Street and Beach Channel Drive around 1 :10 p.m., officials said. One of the motorcycle drivers, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The 33-year-old driver of the second motorcycle was critically injured, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment

The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Police have not yet said what he was driving. He was in what police described as stable condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the deadly crash. Police launched an investigation into the collision.