More than 20 vehicles vandalized in Astoria, Woodside

QUEENS — More than 20 vehicles were spray painted in Astoria overnight, police said Thursday.

The letter A was painted onto 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles on 33rd Avenue from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday, officials said.

Not far away in Woodside, a building near 51st Avenue and 63rd Street also had the letter A spray painted onto it on Tuesday, police said.

Some of the letters spray painted onto the cars were in red and others were in white. There was also a circle painted around some of the A’s.

Also on Tuesday, a man told police his 2013 Hyundai, parked near 64th Street and 51st Avenue, was damaged with white spray paint. The tires were each slashed.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released any suspect description.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.