QUEENS (PIX11) — Every day is a struggle for one Queen’s grandma. She said her home at the Queensbridge Houses is filled with problems that need repair, and she has been waiting for months.

From broken doors to a missing bathroom sink, her two daughters contacted PIX11 News and Monica Makes It Happen for help.

Angela and Charmaine Benjamin are two sisters on a mission to help their mom get repairs. Their mom, Annie, is their world. Annie spent her life helping others as a home health care aid, and now she needs help.

The sisters said it’s been months of putting in tickets, NYCHA crews came, the most recent visit Tuesday.

From her broken doors to her kitchen, Annie hasn’t had gas service for months and said the hot plate she is forced to use is not cutting it. The grandmother of eight said her family gets her through the tough times—especially the love of her two daughters.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“NYCHA staff began necessary repairs yesterday and are on-site today to paint and begin replacing equipment in the bathroom. Doors and bathroom vanity will be replaced once painting is completed. An exterminator is scheduled to address pest concerns tomorrow, and we are working with the resident to complete the required medical documentation for additional equipment installation.”

Regarding gas outages, An NYCHA spokesperson said:

“Gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety and involve multiple partners and steps, including shutting off service, making necessary repairs, inspections and coordinating with the service vendors, to safely restore service as quickly as possible. These processes are currently underway at Queensbridge North.”

PIX111 News will be back to ensure this mother and daughters get the necessary repairs.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.