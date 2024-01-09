JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Police released the identities of the mother and son who both died in a fire at a home in Queens Monday evening.

Doris Jackson, 86, and Richard Jackson, 60, were killed in the fire on 164th Street in Jamaica around 6 p.m., NYPD officials said.

The son had made it out of the home but went back inside to try and save his mother from the fire, witnesses told PIX11 News.

Fire investigators said they found medical equipment inside, leading them to believe the 86-year-old woman had limited mobility.

Citizen video showed smoke billowing from the home as firefighters worked to put it out. Flames spread to every level of the home, officials said.

“It was just flames bursting out everywhere,” said witness Shamella Tarrant. “I’m calling 911 and I’m like ‘please hurry, hurry.”

The fire was brought under control after over an hour and a half, officials said. Much of the home was charred out after the flames were extinguished.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire and how it spread so quickly.

FDNY officials urged people to never go back inside of a fire after making it out.

“Once you safely get out of the house, as you can see we were on the scene in two and a half minutes, we’re going to be here quick, we’re going to react, and we’re going to assist people,” FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy said.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.