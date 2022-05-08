SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A hit-and-run truck driver crashed into a parked vehicle in Queens, sending it careening forward and crashing into a woman.

The woman was pinned between two vehicles, video shows. Police said her adult daughter called 911 for help.

The driver hit a parked vehicle repeatedly near 120th Avenue and 167th Street, video shows. The victim, her daughter and an unidentified man confronted the driver. They appeared to shout and wave from the street.

The truck driver then sped forward, crushing the mom between two parked vehicles. A number of people tried unsuccessfully to move one of the vehicles off of the mom before emergency workers arrived.

The mom suffered head trauma, police said. She was in critical condition at the hospital.

The unoccupied dump truck was later located. Police have not yet found the driver.