Mom dead, toddler in stroller injured after being struck by truck in Queens: police

Police on the scene after a mother and child were struck by a truck in Queens on Thursday, June 24, 2021, officials say. (Citizen App)

WHITESTONE, Queens — A woman was killed and her toddler was injured after being struck by a truck in Queens Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 150th Street and Cross Island Parkway in Whitestone, police said.

A woman in her 40s was walking along the Cross Island Parkway access road with her 18-month-old daughter in a stroller when a truck turned onto the road and struck them, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her child suffered minor injuries, police said.

The truck driver was taken into custody with charges pending, according to authorities.