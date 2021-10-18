Mom killed in Queens head-on crash; dad, 3-year-old boy survive: NYPD

Emergency responders on the scene of a deadly head-on collision by Forest Park in Queens on late Sunday night, Oct. 17, 2021. (Citizen App)

FOREST PARK, Queens — A 3-year-old and his father survived unscathed after a head-on collision that took the life of the boy’s mother late Sunday night in Queens, according to police.

The NYPD said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Park Lane South, along Forest Park, near Mayfair Road, when the 21-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla drifted over the line in the road while navigating a turn.

The Corolla struck a Toyota Camry head on, authorities said.

The 44-year-old man driving the Camry was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, an NYPD spokesperson said.

According to police, man driving the Corolla was the father of the toddler riding in the back with his 22-year-old mom.

The mother was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dad was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while the son was taken to the same hospital with no injuries, but for evaluation, police said.

There were no arrests announced, as of early Monday morning.