SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A mom was fatally crushed between two parked vehicles in Queens when a hit-and-run driver struck an SUV, sending it careening forward.

Florence Ngwu, a 49-year-old mom of four, was hit on Mother’s Day. Her daughter called 911 for help and the mom was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Ngwu, who worked as a nurse, was taken off of life support on Monday morning, her family said.

The driver, who was in a stolen truck, hit a parked vehicle repeatedly near 120th Avenue and 167th Street, video shows. Ngwu and two others confronted the driver. They appeared to shout and wave from the street.

The truck driver then sped forward, crushing Ngwu and two others between two parked vehicles. A number of people tried unsuccessfully to move one of the vehicles off of the mom before emergency workers arrived.

Police found the abandoned truck in the deadly hit-and-run later on Sunday. No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).