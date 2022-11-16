ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter’s character and find the man who wheeled Claudia McKenna’s body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12.

“She didn’t want to leave this earth,” the mother said of her daughter, who was 26 when she was found under a bush in Queens Village last month. “She wouldn’t do anything to make that happen.”

Claire McKenna was an aspiring singer who created music with her identical twin sister, Sarah.

“She was beautiful and gentle and had a beautiful voice,” the mother said through tears. “She just was kind to everyone. She never hurt anyone.”

Claudia McKenna’s father said the young woman had a medical marijuana card, but the family refuses to let police steer the investigation toward a simple overdose event.

“I think it’s a homicide; that’s my gut,” Deirdre McKenna said in her living room.

The family is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads them to the masked man in dark clothes who pushed their daughter’s body on the dolly through the streets of Queens Village. Claudia McKenna was discovered face down under a bush on 94th Avenue near 214th Place on Oct. 12.

McKenna’s mother said the unknown man “dumped her body like she was garbage. We want to find him. And I want him to answer for what he did.”

Claudia McKenna’s father has been posting flyers on telephone poles and trees in Queens Village since the week of his daughter’s death. He told PIX11 News his daughter texted him a disturbing message at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“Help,” the text said, from the phone number for “Claire Bear bear Bear,” a nickname the dad had for his daughter. “My phone will die,” the text added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Derek McKenna didn’t see the text until later, and his efforts to reach his daughter were futile.

Just over 24 hours later, at 4:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a man was seen on surveillance pushing Claire McKenna’s body for blocks.

“I have no forgiveness in my soul,” the mother said, “and I never will.”

The mother said the speculation about what caused her daughter’s death has caused pain for her, her husband, and Claire’s three sisters.

“To deal with reading that stuff, meanwhile, we’re grieving. It’s horrific,” the mother said in her emotion-filled voice.

The mother said the upsetting things she has read are a familiar experience for many crime victims.

“Trying to shift the blame to the victim,” the mother said.