Missing film designer’s body found buried under garbage in Queens home

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights by night

(Getty Images)

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Sakash was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids,” released in 1990, and 2014’s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.”

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

Queens Videos

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

@PIX11News on Twitter