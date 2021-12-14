79-year-old woman killed in Queens hit-and-run: NYPD

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A 79-year-old woman was struck and left for dead in an hit-and-run in Queens on Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 5:53 p.m. to a report of a vehicle collision near the corner of Cooper Avenue and 83rd Street, in the Middle Village neighborhood.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to cross Cooper Avenue midblock when a blue sedan traveling eastbound struck her.

The car kept driving and did not remain at the scene, authorities said.

Responding officers discovered the woman with severe trauma to her body, according to police. EMS rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Helena Conti and said she lived in the Forest Hills area of Queens.

No arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning. The NYPD said the investigation into the hit-and-run was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

@PIX11News on Twitter