QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has unveiled an $8 billion proposal to transform the area around Citi Field into a year-round entertainment complex.

Cohen on Tuesday released his plans for Metropolitan Park, which would be built on 50 acres of parking lot space around Citi Field in Queens, according to a press release posted by the Empire Report.

Metropolitan Park would feature a Hard Rock hotel, casino, live music venue, 20 acres of public park space, community athletic fields, bars, restaurants, tailgate space and more.

“Queens has long deserved a space that brings everything together – new green space, 365-day-per-year entertainment, better connectivity and a real job creator in the area around Citi Field,” Thomas Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

(Courtesy of Metropolitan Park)

The proposed casino and sportsbook would be dependent on obtaining a license from the New York State Gaming Commission.

“It’s time the world’s greatest city got the sports and entertainment park it deserves,” Cohen said in a statement. “When I bought this team, fans and the community kept saying we needed to do better. Metropolitan Park delivers on the promise of a shared space that people will not only want to come to and enjoy, but can be truly proud of.”

