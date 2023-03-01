QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was robbed of his Mercedes Benz at gunpoint in Queens last month, police said.

A 40-year-old man was sitting in his car on Sanford Avenue on Feb. 19th just after 5:30 a.m., when three men in a white sedan pulled up behind him, according to authorities.

Two crooks left the vehicle, then approached the victim’s car and allegedly pulled out a gun, police said. The suspects forced the man out of the Mercedes before driving away with it.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white sedan with a black passenger-side gas cap, black roof, and black rims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)