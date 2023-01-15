QUEENS (PIX11) — Two men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sex trafficking of a child in Queens, officials said Thursday.

Lawrence Winslow, 28, and Alan Velvett, 29, forced three underage victims into the sex industry, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The girls were 13, 14 and 15 at the time.

Winslow and Velvett each pleaded guilty in November to three counts of sex trafficking of a child and one count of rape in the first degree.

They met two girls, 13 and 14, at the La Quinta Inn on Queens Boulevard in February of 2021, officials said. The men posted nude pictures of the girls online and listed them as “for sale.”

That same month, Winslow and Velvett met a 15-year-old girl at the La Quinta Inn. Pictures of her were also posted online. She was forced to have sex with Winslow and a number of strangers who paid to have sex with the teen. The teen was then moved to JFK Inn, where she was forced to have sex with Velvett and strangers who paid. Winslow and Velvett kept the cash from each exchange.

The men were busted by an undercover police officer who responded to the online ad and met with the girl.