OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who posed as Con Edison employees before robbing a Queens home at gunpoint Feb. 28, police said.

The two impersonators approached their 41-year-old victim about 11:15 a.m., as he was standing outside his residence near 95th Avenue and 83rd Street. The two men flashed handguns at the man and forced their way into the home, police said. Once inside, they found two more victims — a 62-year-old woman and 74-year-old man.

Police said the suspects struck the 41-year-old man with their handguns before tying him up with duct tape. After the assault, the men stole $3,000 from the home.

The two suspects left the scene inside of a green sedan, police said. They were last seen wearing white masks, purple gloves, dark clothing and neon safety vests.