QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three suspects were seen on video breaking a concrete statue at a church in Queens on Thursday, according to police.

The three men were behind the Holy Family Church around 10 p.m. In the video, you see two of the men grab the concrete angel statue and lift it over the fence. One of the men carried the statue a few feet before throwing it back toward the church, destroying it. According to police, the men then ran away on foot.

Police said the property damage is around $500. The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, according to officials. The men are described as being 15 to 17 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).