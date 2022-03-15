DOUGLASTON-LITTLE NECK, Queens (PIX11) — Two men broke into a church in Queens and stole television sets on March 7, police said Tuesday.

Around 1:45 a.m., the suspects broke the lock of the side basement door of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church and took four television sets mounted on the walls before fleeing to an unknown location, according to officials.

Police are seeking help in identifying and locating the suspects. Authorities released surveillance photos.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).