JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker allegedly slashed a woman in the face inside the fast-food chain’s store in Queens early Wednesday, police said.

The employee cut the victim, 24, in the leg and the face with a sharp object after the two got into an argument in the McDonald’s at 15901 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica at around midnight, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fast-food worker fled the store after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

