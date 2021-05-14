Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Crews with the New York City Department of Transportation will be working along a stretch of Queens Boulevard this summer.

For years, the area from Forest Hills to Kew Gardens has been promised improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Mayor de Blasio said on Wednesday that work will begin in July and finish in November.

“The fourth stage of the Queens Boulevard redesign was getting ready to go, but then COVID hit,” the mayor said. “There was an issue with federal approval. We believe now there’s a much better environment in Washington and much more support for Vision Zero and bike safety.”

Some neighbors and the local councilmember had been expressing concerns about parking and possibly moving the bike lane

Danny Harris is the Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives, which has been advocating for the project for years.

“New York City is on track to have the second-deadliest year on our streets since Vision Zero began, and Mayor de Blasio and our next mayor must bring the same life-saving street designs for Queens Boulevard to corridors across the five boroughs without delay,” Harris said. “This includes extending the project on Queens Boulevard all the way to Hillside Avenue as was initially proposed.”

Alexa Weitzman Looks forward to riding her bike to chair the meetings of Queens Community Board 6.

She says this will help pedestrians as well.

“The timing would have been right 5 years ago,” Weitzman said. “More people are using outdoor spaces and there is a greater need for open space.”

Peter Beadle says crash statistics and injuries have decreased on the western part of the boulevard.

“This is a complete street safety project,” he said.

A final stretch would connect the project to Jamaica.