Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field COVID-19 vaccine site as NYC workers become eligible

FLUSHING, Queens — In less than two weeks, the New York Mets will play their home opener at Citi Field in Flushing.



Right now, city workers can come to the now decade-old ballpark in Queens and get vaccinated.

“Every day feels like a step in the right direction, this is exciting,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who toured the vaccination site Saturday.

Union laborers, including social workers and essential workers who clean hospitals are among those now eligible. Central Queens, the area around Citi Field, was one of the hardest hit areas by the pandemic.



Laborers DC37, the largest municipal employees union, lost many members to the virus.

“In honor of the more than 200 DC 37 members who died from COVID-19, we pledged as a union that we would do everything possible to protect them, to protect their families, to fight to get benefits for those who passed away, but to protect those who are living and continue to provide services,” said DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido.

The plan is to get all 125,000 union employees vaccinated by May. as the city prepares to fully re- open. To date, 3.7 million city residents have received vaccines and more than 8.5 million people throughout New York State have gotten vaccinated.

“Every day, you can feel the comeback of New York City,” said de Blasio.

When the Mets start taking the field, vaccines will still be given at McFadden’s, right outside the ballpark. City employees can get vaccinated at other locations as well.

As for the Amazins… Mayor de Blasio predicted a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 at the press conference.