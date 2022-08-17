ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) – “Queens Reflections,” a block-long mural outside a playground, was unveiled in the St. Albans neighborhood in Queens Wednesday. The mural is a colorful collaboration of the community coming together to pay tribute to ten local icons.

From Jackie Robinson to LL Cool J to Sweet Tee, ten community legends are honored in the mural located on Murdock Avenue.

Artist Eric Black said the wall is a dream canvas. It took months to create, and it borders the outside of the Daniel O’Connell Playground, just across from the Q83 bus stop.

Camille A. Brown, a Tony Award-winning dancer and choreographer, was honored in one of the portraits. Brown said the mural sends a strong message. Also honored was Gregg Vance, a beloved high school basketball coach and community champion, known as “Coach Chuck.”



For more information, visit the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning website.