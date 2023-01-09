POMONOK, Queens (PIX11) — A masked farebeater pulled a gun on an MTA bus driver and threatened to kill him because he asked the man to pay up, the NYPD said over the weekend in an appeal for help closing the case.

The driver stopped the Q17 bus near Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Dec. 23 and allowed the man to board, police said.

When the man walked by without paying his fare, the driver asked him to come back, sparking an argument, according to authorities. The driver then asked the man to get off the bus.

As the man was leaving the bus, he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the driver, and threatened to kill him, officials said. He then walked in front of the bus and again pointed the firearm at the driver before fleeing, police said.

A man points a gun at an MTA bus driver following a farebeating dispute near the Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard in Queens on Dec. 23, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance images released by the NYPD show that at least one passenger was aboard the bus at the time of the disturbing run-in. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-7 with a medium build. Surveillance images show him wearing a black bubble jacket with a distinctive multi-colored hood.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).