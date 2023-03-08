QUEENS (PIX11) — A group of individuals ravaged a Queens restaurant causing up to $20k in damages, police said.

This incident occurred Saturday night after a group of individuals stormed Fish Village in College Point, Queens, according to the NYPD.

The masked suspects left the restaurant in disarray, according to a video posted on Twitter by Yiatin Chu.

“This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies,” Yiatin Chu said in the tweet.

In the video, a group of individuals is seen in the chaos of overturned tables, chairs, and smashed dishes. No items were taken from the restaurant, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.