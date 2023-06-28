QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A masked vandal scribbled several swastikas on the outer wall of a Queens library last month, police said Wednesday.

The suspect defaced the Queens Public Library on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside at around 4:15 p.m. on May 5, according to the NYPD. The perpetrator also wrote “Nazi” on the wall and a table outside the branch, according to the Daily News.

The vandal, dressed in a dark hoodie and a mask, fled after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).