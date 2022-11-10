Police stand outside the scene of a home invasion in Bayside, Queens, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said.

The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone.

She was sitting in the kitchen when the men entered and pulled out a gun, police said. The men duct taped the woman’s hands and demanded cash.

Once they left, the woman was able to head next door to a neighbor, who called 911. The neighbor said his security cameras may have clues about the home invasion. He believes his neighbor was targeted.

Residents in the area were left rattled by the home invasion. One person told PIX11 they’d like to move.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

