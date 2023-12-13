ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities have opened a homicide investigation after a man died after falling down the stairs in a Queens home, police said.

The man, 60, fell down the stairs inside 28-04 44th St. in Astoria at around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to the NYPD. The man was rushed to the hospital with head injuries and died four days later, police said.

On Sunday, the medical examiner deemed the incident a homicide, officials said.

Investigators could not immediately say if the victim was pushed. Police have not released the man’s identity.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

