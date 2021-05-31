Police released images of coins found in a man’s possession after his body was found floating in the East River on May 26, 2021 (NYPD)

HUNTERS POINT, Queens — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying the man whose body was found floating in the East River off a Queens shoreline last Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of a body floating in the vicinity of Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood just after 8 a.m. on May 26.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered and brought a man’s body ashore. He was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The man is described to be white and was wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers, police said. He has a small scar near his right ankle and has no tattoos.

He was also in possession of two 50-cent coins and a sobriety coin that said “freedom” and “growth” on one side and has a butterfly design on the other, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).