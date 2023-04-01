ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed two young men in Astoria, Queens, on Friday.

Police said they were called multiple times for an alleged shooting on Steinway Street around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Xavier Roberts, 22, with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said a second victim, Jaheim Hamilton, 21, was found inside a building on 38th Street with gunshot wounds to the torso.

“I was coming out of my apartment a couple blocks away and I heard, it must’ve been 20 shots and repetitious and bang bang bang bang bang. I thought it was firecrackers at first,“ said Chris Luth, who witnessed the event.

“Boom boom boom boom boom. We saw two people running. They shot him like seven times,” said a neighborhood resident, Mohammed Hussain.

After investigating further, police determined Hamilton was shot in the same area as Roberts, according to police. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives spent all day tracking down leads in the case, but still, no arrests have been made.

Long-time residents said they’d noticed a significant uptick in crime since more clubs have opened up around here.

NYPD told PIX11 News they have images of the suspected killer and plan to release them soon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).