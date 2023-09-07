OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting in Queens Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting happened near Drew Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were shot in the head and died, police said.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

