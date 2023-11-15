QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man and a woman were found dead on sidewalks in Queens in separate incidents within a 24-hour period, police said.

The woman was found dead on a sidewalk at Pitkin Avenue and 83rd Street in Ozone Park around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The woman’s death has been deemed suspicious, police said. Though she had no visible injuries, she was found with her hands above her head, which may indicate she was dragged, according to police. She was also found naked from the waist down, police said.

The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, according to police.

On Tuesday, a 45-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk at 107-01 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill around 7:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. Additional information about the incident wasn’t released.

The investigations into both deaths are ongoing.

